FDA Warns Stores To Stop Selling Elf Bar, The Top Disposable E-Cigarette In The US

June 22, 2023 1:55PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruity disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.

The action Thursday is the Food and Drug Administration’s latest attempt to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into U.S. stores in recent years.

The FDA has tried for years to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry.

But new illegal products continue to launch.

A new separate government report finds there are now 269 different e-cigarette brands sold in the U.S.

Elf Bar was the best-selling disposable brand.

It comes in fruit and candy flavors that regulators say appeal to underage users.

