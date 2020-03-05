February Cannabis Sales In Illinois Top $34M
Officials say Illinois cannabis sales topped 34-million-dollars in February. Records show that dispensaries across the state sold more than 831-thousand items over the 29-day period. Sales to Illinois residents were nearly three times the sales to out-of-state residents. Tax totals haven’t been released, but officials say that the money will be reinvested in communities hurt most by the war on drugs.