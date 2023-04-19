Federal Appeals Court Denies Request To Block Assault Weapons Ban

A federal appeals court in Chicago is denying a request to block Illinois‘ assault weapons ban as it faces legal challenges. A gun store owner in Naperville made the request while he appeals a federal court ruling that found the ban was “constitutionally sound.” Governor Pritzker signed a bill in January that bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. The ban came after a gunman used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the deadly mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade last summer.