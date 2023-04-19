1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Appeals Court Denies Request To Block Assault Weapons Ban

April 19, 2023 3:52PM CDT
Federal Appeals Court Denies Request To Block Assault Weapons Ban
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A federal appeals court in Chicago is denying a request to block Illinois‘ assault weapons ban as it faces legal challenges.  A gun store owner in Naperville made the request while he appeals a federal court ruling that found the ban was “constitutionally sound.”  Governor Pritzker signed a bill in January that bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois.  The ban came after a gunman used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the deadly mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade last summer.

