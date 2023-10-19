1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Forecasters Predict Warm, Wet US Winter

October 19, 2023 6:15PM CDT
(Associated Press) – The upcoming United States winter looks likely to be a bit low on snow and extreme cold outbreaks, with federal forecasters predicting the North to get warmer than normal and the South wetter and stormier.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Thursday winter outlook predicts a strong El Nino will heavily moderate and change the storm tracks of what America is likely to face from December to February.

Most of the country is predicted to be warmer than normal with that warmth stretching north from Tennessee, Missouri, Nebraska and Nevada, along with nearly all of California.

