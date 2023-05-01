Federal Judge Blocks Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
May 1, 2023 12:01PM CDT
A federal judge in Southern Illinois is blocking enforcement of the state’s assault weapons ban. The East St. Louis judge granted an injunction banning the state from enforcing the law while he weighs in on a number of lawsuits challenging the ban. The ruling comes after an appeals court earlier this month rejected a separate request for an injunction. The ban came followed the deadly mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade last summer.