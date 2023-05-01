1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Judge Blocks Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

May 1, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Federal Judge Blocks Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A federal judge in Southern Illinois is blocking enforcement of the state’s assault weapons ban.  The East St. Louis judge granted an injunction banning the state from enforcing the law while he weighs in on a number of lawsuits challenging the ban.  The ruling comes after an appeals court earlier this month rejected a separate request for an injunction.  The ban came followed the deadly mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade last summer.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
2

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
3

Man Killed In Blast In Lemont Is Identified
4

Realignment of Hassert In Bolingbrook at Naperville-Plainfield Road
5

Houbolt Road Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Recent Posts