      Weather Alert

Federal Judge: Former President Trump Likely Committed Crimes Related To Election

Mar 28, 2022 @ 12:53pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The ruling ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

Popular Posts
Fugitive Arrested Following Playdate Rape In New Lenox
Illinois Senate Approves COVID Relief Funding Bill
Female Driver Hits Parked Motorcycle In Joliet Parking Lot Leads To Fatal Hit & Run
Pritzker sounds alarm over new variant
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On