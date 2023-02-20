Federal Judge Rejects Temporary Restraining Order Against Assault Weapons Bans
February 20, 2023 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
A federal judge in Chicago is rejecting a motion seeking a temporary restraining order against Illinois‘ assault weapons ban and a similar ordinance in Naperville. The judge ruled that both bans on selling assault weapons are constitutionally sound. Lawyers for the National Association for Gun Rights and a gun shore owner in Naperville had sought the court orders as part of a lawsuit to stop the bans.