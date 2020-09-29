Federal Lawsuit Against Pritzker Moving Ahead
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
A federal lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker is moving forward. The suit was filed by Christian County Board Member Ray Koonce acting as a private citizen. It claims that Illinois residents’ “fundamental rights to associate with friends and family” are being unfairly infringed upon by Pritzker’s executive orders that issued and extended the stay at home order. Koonce says the Assistant State Attorney General’s Office has said they will represent Pritzker in the lawsuit.