Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged

January 31, 2024 1:19PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve indicated that it’s nearing a long-awaited shift toward cutting interest rates, a sign that officials are confident that they’re close to fully taming inflation.

The Fed kept its key rate unchanged at about 5.4%, a 22-year high.

But in a statement, it signaled a shift by dropping previous wording that had said it was still considering further hikes.

Still, the central bank cautioned that it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” to its 2% target.

That suggests that a rate reduction is unlikely at its next meeting in March.

