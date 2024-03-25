Feds Search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties As Part Of Sex Trafficking Probe

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to abuse in a years-long relationship. Cassie, whose legal Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court. Combs’ lawyer denies the allegations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The searches were being carried out Monday.

The officials said the searches were connected to a sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

It’s not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.