Feds Seize Fake COVID Vaccine Cards From O’Hare

Sep 8, 2021 @ 11:59am
(U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California via AP)

An investigation is underway after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered more than a dozen counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at O’Hare Airport last month. Fake cards on their way to a residential address in Ohio were seized August 31st. The cards looked similar to legitimate vaccination cards, but had low quality appearance and misspelled words. Agents turned the case over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Federal authorities have been seizing a high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards throughout the country.

