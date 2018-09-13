FEMA To Conduct National Alert Test On Cell Phones Next Week

This is only a test. Be aware, next Thursday, September 20th, you may get an alert on your cellular phone. Don’t panic. It’s a test. Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting a national alert test on cellular telephones at 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20. A test for the Emergency Alert System will also be conducted on television and radio at 1:20 p.m. on the same day.

FEMA officials said the exercise is to test the compatibility of cellular telephones with its technology. Harold Damron, director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency says, “almost everyone has a cell phone these days and FEMA understands the importance of utilizing every form of communication in the event of an emergency.” Damron says, “we are all familiar with the regular tests that come over our television and radios. This wireless test will be no different.”

The alert will be titled, “Presidential Alert.” followed by “This is a Test.” Damron said in the event of an emergency, detailed instructions directing residents to tune into local television or radio stations for further information would follow the initial alert.

“Since this test will take place during school hours, the Department of Education is working to inform school personnel about the test,” Damron added. “We encourage parents to explain the test procedures to their children so they are not worried. We want all of our residents to understand, this is only a test.”