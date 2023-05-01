Female Joliet Police Officer Stabbed In The Stomach

On April 29, 2023, at 3:59 AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West for a welfare check following a 911 call. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the homeowners and learned 42 year old Francisco Alvarez was an acquaintance who had been staying in the residence. Officers spoke to Alvarez, who advised he had called after seeing an unknown person in the yard. Officers checked outside of the home and in the area and were unable to locate any suspicious activity. Officers then cleared the area.

A short time later at approximately 5:11 AM, Officers responded back to the same residence after receiving a report that Alvarez had barricaded himself in a coat closet inside of the residence. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Alvarez may be suffering from a mental health crisis and spoke with him through the closet door. Officers made numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation by requesting that Alvarez exit the closet. Officers opened the closet door at which time Alvarez emerged holding a large knife in his right hand. Alvarez thrust the knife at Officers, stabbing a female Officer in the stomach. Officers deployed a taser, which was ineffective. Alvarez was then disarmed and placed into custody following a struggle.

The injured Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where she was treated and released. Alvarez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he remains under guard.

Alvarez of Glendale Heights was arrested and is currently under police guard at Silver Cross Hospital for Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.

“This morning was another example of how increasingly dangerous a police officer’s job is. Our Officers had only milliseconds to respond to this life-threatening situation. I commend my Officers for their attempts at de-escalating the incident and their quick reaction to this dangerous threat.” – Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans