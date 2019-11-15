Festival Of Lights Tree Lighting At Promenade Mall
Christmas officially arrives at the Bolingbrook Promenade Mall this weekend. The Festival of Lights Tree Lighting ceremony kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th with plenty of festivities before the official tree lighting in the roundabout in the middle of the mall. Activities include cookie decorating, ornament making, costume character meet & greet, balloon artists and face painting, making a holiday card for a veteran, petting zoo and horse and wagon rides. Plus Santa will be located inside this year across the street from Pro Jersey.
If you are not able to visit Santa, he will be inside Bass Pro from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
At 6 o’clock the 60-foot tree will be lit with 250,000 LED lights that will twinkle, sparkle and dance to more than 20 different holiday songs.