Fetal Remains Found in Will County Last Year To Be Buried On Wednesday
The home of the late Dr. Ulrich Klophfer.
A burial is set for the more than 24-hundred fetal remains found last year in the Will County garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died. The burial will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at a northern Indiana cemetery. Dr. Ulrich Klopfer operated an abortion clinic out of South Bend, Indiana for close to 40 years. He died in September and the gruesome discovery was made by his family at his Illinois home in Will County when the family was cleaning out the residence.