      Weather Alert

Few Attended The NorthPoint Development Meeting Monday Night in Joliet

Nov 9, 2021 @ 10:09am
NorthPoint Meeting at Nowell Park on Nov 8/courtesy Dennis O'Connor

NorthPoint had an informational meeting on Monday night at Nowell Park, which was only attended by just over 2 dozen people. Tom George from NorthPoint was asked about the Elwood bridge status to which he said he was not there to discuss Elwood or the bridge. George put up a slide show showing the new bridge intended for Route 53 at Breen Road and to continue a new Breen Road extension west through their land south of Millsdale Road. According to WJOL reports, NorthPoint intended to put a cul-de-sac at the end of Millsdale Road. George noted that another bridge may be built over Manhattan Road in the future.

George passed out his business cards and encouraged people to call him with questions.

courtesy Dennis O’Connor

NorthPoint will be holding another informational meeting on Wednesday, November 10th at 6:30 p.m. at Nowell Park located at 199 Mills Road in Joliet.

NorthPoint Meeting at Nowell Park on Nov 8/courtesy Dennis O’Connor
Popular Posts
Lemont Teen Dies Following Crash In Romeoville
Suspect Identified in Fatal Joliet Township Shooting
Joliet Police Help Investigate Shooting Along I-80 Thursday Night
Two People Dead After Domestic Incident in Joliet Township
More Fights At Joliet West High School But This Time Arrests Made
Connect With Us Listen To Us On