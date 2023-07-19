1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

FIFA Can’t Guarantee Federations Will Pay Promised $30,000 Per Player At Women’s World Cup

July 19, 2023 11:53AM CDT
FILE - The United States' team celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between against Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

(Associated Press) – FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes.

The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players.

But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum.

FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each.

The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

