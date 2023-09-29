Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart

A 17-year-old male suffered a laceration to his leg and a 19-year-old male was pepper sprayed during an altercation Thursday night. Bolingbrook officers responded to the Walmart located at 200 S Bolingbrook Dr. around 8:00 pm for a report of multiple people fighting. Upon arrival of police, the people involved in the altercation had already dispersed. Officers later located and met with both victims, who were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

