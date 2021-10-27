Filming Near Rialto Square Theatre To Close Roads In Downtown Joliet

Roads around the Rialto Square Theatre will either be closed or see lane restrictions today and tomorrow, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for filming of a television show. FOX’s Big Leap returns to the historic theater to film episodes, in turn causing the restrictions.
This morning, Chicago Street from Clinton to Van Buren and Van Buren between Chicago and Scott Streets will close in both directions, and the left lane of Scott Street from Clinton to Van Buren, as well as the left lane of Clinton between Scott and Chicago will be blocked as crews set up for filming for Big Leap.
These closures will be in place tomorrow, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Chicago Street Parking lot across from the theater is closed for film crews until Friday, and will be closed again next week Monday through Friday, but city officials say that the Ottawa Street Parking deck is open for use, with spaces saved for film crews today and tomorrow, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday next week.