Fine Arts Department At JJC Sewing Face Masks
Last week Joliet Jr. College informed WJOL that they are using their 3D printing machines to make face masks for healthcare workers. Today, President of JJC, Dr. Judy Mitchell says another department is helping to make masks by getting out their sewing machines. The Fine Arts Department is also making masks that they will take to healthcare providers. They are sewing them from costume fabric.
The Fine Arts Department is working with the CDC to ensure the masks meet healthcare guidelines for safety. Today, one-hundred 3D masks from the Maker Lab will be delivered to St. Joe’s Hospital and other medical centers. Dr. Mitchell wants to thank the community for supporting the college. If you wish to donate a monetary gift to help buy materials to make the masks you may donate on the JJC website, there is a link for donations, JJC.edu.