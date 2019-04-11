Fire At Bolingbrook Apartment Overnight
By Monica DeSantis
Apr 11, 2019 @ 9:05 AM
Fire at 310 Woodcreek in Bolingbrook

An overnight fire at an apartment building in Bolingbrook temporarily displaced up to 80 people. The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. The building at 310 Woodcreek off of Lily Cache near Schmidt Road has four sections. Three sections were allowed back in, A, C & D but section B was not allowed back until investigators finish their work. The Red Cross was on the scene and evacuated residents are in the clubhouse. The fire was out in less than 30 minutes. No word of injuries or cause of the blaze.

