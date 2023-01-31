Fire at Home in Channahon

The Channahon Fire Protection District is sharing details of a house fire that took place on Monday afternoon. It was at 4:42 pm that firefighters were called to 24227 W. Quail Drive. Initial reports were that an attached garage fire had broken out.

All occupants and family pets were accounted for by the time emergency crews arrived on scene. The fire was eventually extinguished and fire damage was contained to the garage’s interior and attic space. Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. An investigation is still ongoing.