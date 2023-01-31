1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Fire at Home in Channahon

January 30, 2023 11:50PM CST
Share
Fire at Home in Channahon

The Channahon Fire Protection District is sharing details of a house fire that took place on Monday afternoon. It was at 4:42 pm that firefighters were called to 24227 W. Quail Drive. Initial reports were that an attached garage fire had broken out.

All occupants and family pets were accounted for by the time emergency crews arrived on scene. The fire was eventually extinguished and fire damage was contained to the garage’s interior and attic space. Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. An investigation is still ongoing.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
4

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
5

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

Recent Posts