Fire at Malnar’s Tap in Joliet
WJOL has learned of a fire that has caused to significant damage to a Joliet neighborhood bar. It was at 7:05 a.m. that the Joliet Fire Department was called to Malnar’s Tap, 1123 Clement Street, in Joliet. When units arrived they observed heavy smoke and fire which was quickly put out but an inspection of the business showed heavy damage to both the first floor bar area as well as the livable apartments on the second floor. No one was reported to have been injured in the blaze. The fire is still under investigation.