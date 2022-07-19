Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings at Tri-County Stockdale

A fire at a farm equipment store on Tuesday morning saw over a dozen different departments respond to the scene. It was at 4:30 am that the Troy Fire Protection District was called to Tri-County Stockdale, 25520 W. Black Road, in response to multiple buildings on fire. Out of the six buildings that sit on the site four were ultimately destroyed by the blaze. These buildings stored fertilizer, pesticides, seed, feed, and other agricultural products that produced a toxic smoke when burning.
A shelter-in-place order was put in place around 7:00 am for a 2-mile radius northeast of the fire due to the smoke. The order was lifted around 8:00 am, but residents with respiratory issues have been instructed to call 911 if they experience any breathing difficulties.
No one was injured and no one was at the business when the fire began. Chickens and two exotic birds were rescued by emergency personnel at the scene. Troy Fire was assisted by 15 fire departments and around 60 firefighters.
Air quality will continue to be monitored throughout the next few days. Fire investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are also on the scene but may not be able to determine the cause of the fire for some time due to the heat emanating from the site.