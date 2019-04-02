Fire Destroys Nettle Creek Club House
By Monica DeSantis
Apr 2, 2019 @ 8:19 AM
Courtesy Morris Fire Department-Nettle Creek Clubhouse in Morris

A fire on Monday night has destroyed the Nettle Creek Clubhouse at the Nettle Golf Course in Morris. The clubhouse was under construction and ready to be reopened in a few weeks. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes says several fire departments were called to the scene including Frankfort. The 6-thousand square foot wood frame clubhouse is a total loss according to Steffes. When crews arrived on the scene Monday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., the roof was fully engulfed in flames. The clubhouse was built about 25 years ago and was being remodeled and set to open in a few weeks. The Nettle Creek Golf Course is on Saratoga in Morris. The golf course is not affected. No word of any injuries.

 

