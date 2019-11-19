Fire Extinguished at Minooka High School Central Campus
Minooka Community High School has announced that the Central Campus dismissed students at 11:15am today due to a fire that occurred this morning. All freshmen and sophomore will remain at the South Campus for the remainder of the day. South Campus students will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled time. Any freshman or sophomore student that may have an afternoon class scheduled for the Central Campus will remain at South Campus in a resource until the end of the day. It was at 9:57am that the Minooka Fire Protection District responded to the Central Campus for a report of a fire inside a bathroom. All students and staff were evacuated and accounted for and the fire was quickly extinguished. Three students were evaluated for minor medical issues unrelated to the fire. Once fire personnel deemed the school safe all students were returned to the gymnasium until their early dismissal at 11:15am. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.