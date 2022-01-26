Fire & Ice Come Together in Frankfort

A new twist on an old tradition in Frankfort! The Fire & Ice Winter Social, with our always popular chili cookoff, will be held at Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from noon until 3 p.m. Come out and see a live ice carving demo, play some ice games, keep warm around blazing bonfires, while enjoying some free smores, and hot chocolate to get you started!
Next, get your taste buds ready to sample chili prepared by some of Frankfort’s finest restaurants (Cultivate Community Table, Dancing Marlin, Enrico’s, Fat Rosie’s, Francesca’s, Jimmy O’s, OPA!, Trails Edge Brewing, and
The Wine Thief). These restaurants are competing for your vote to be named Frankfort’s Fire & Ice Winter Social best chili! Chili tasting will take place from noon until 2 p.m., or when chili runs out, whichever comes first. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
This free family-friendly event will take place regardless of weather.
“This is a great way to bring the community together during the winter months. I think we all need to get out of the house and have some fun! We have a talented and imaginative group of restaurants here in Frankfort, and I am looking forward to what they will be cooking up!” stated Mayor Keith Ogle.