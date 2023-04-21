Fire In Joliet Early Thursday Morning Damages Two Car Garage

At 1:30 a.m. on April 19th 2023, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 923 N. Center for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy fire coming from a detached two car garage. Crews deployed multiple hose lines to attack the fire and protect nearby exposure structures. The fire was declared under control at 1:46 a.m. Commonwealth Edison was called to the scene to assess possible fire damage to nearby power lines.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.

Joliet Fire Department press release