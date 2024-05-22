Fire in Joliet injures two dogs

The Joliet Fire Department has shared details regarding a Wednesday morning house fire. It was at 9:20 a.m. that the JFD were called to 301 Hyde Park Ave. for reports of a fire with one person still inside.

The fire department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-story single-family dwelling. A search of the premises led to the rescue of two dogs, which were treated for smoke inhalation and burns at a local emergency veterinary clinic.

Authorities determined that all other residents had vacated the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.