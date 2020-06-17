Fire Leads to Explosion in Lockport Township
The Lockport Township Fire Protection District is sharing details after a structure fire on Wednesday morning. It was 5:13am that the LTFP was called to the 3500 block of S. State Street in unincorporated in Lockport Township. Fire companies arrived to find a vacant two story residence that had a one story addition off the back of the property. That portion of the structure was found to have heavy fire through the roof. As companies were stretching hose lines to the back of the building, there was an explosion in the two story portion of the structure. Debris from the explosion did cause minor injuries to one member of the company that was working on the exterior of the building. That member was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation where he was treated and released.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes but companies spent two hours to completely extinguish the fire. Homer Fire, Lemont, New Lenox, Plainfield and Romeoville units provided coverage while companies worked the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Lockport Fire Investigators.