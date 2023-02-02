Fire Overnight At 2-Story Building In Joliet

Joliet Fire Department/md

Joliet Fire department respond to a house fire overnight. At 3:05 a.m. on February 2nd, Joliet Fire Department responded to 612 Oneida Street for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a 2-story single family dwelling. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the first and second floors.

All residents were able to get out of the building. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 4:30 a.m. Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.