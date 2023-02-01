Video: Fire at the Haley Mansion in Joliet Does Damage To Roof and Attic Areas

Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department

At 3:45 p.m. on February 1st, Joliet Fire Department responded to The Haley Mansion at 17 South Center Street for reports of a fire. On arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke coming

from the roof area. Truck crews vented the roof and found heavy fire in the attic. Fire attack crews entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire. The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes. Crews are still on the scene continuing to extinguish hot spots and perform salvage operations.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are currently on the scene. There were no injuries to

report. The fire is under investigation.