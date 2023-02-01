1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Video: Fire at the Haley Mansion in Joliet Does Damage To Roof and Attic Areas

February 1, 2023 5:14PM CST
Share
Video: Fire at the Haley Mansion in Joliet Does Damage To Roof and Attic Areas
Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department

At 3:45 p.m. on February 1st, Joliet Fire Department responded to The Haley Mansion at 17 South Center Street for reports of a fire. On arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke coming
from the roof area. Truck crews vented the roof and found heavy fire in the attic. Fire attack crews entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire. The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes. Crews are still on the scene continuing to extinguish hot spots and perform salvage operations.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are currently on the scene. There were no injuries to
report. The fire is under investigation.

 

Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department
Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department
Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department
Haley Mansion/courtesy Joliet Fire Department

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

World's Largest Hockey Stick Coming to Lockport Ice Arena
4

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
5

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

Recent Posts