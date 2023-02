Photo by Scott Slocum

WJOL has learned of a fire at the historic Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet Police tell WJOL that the emergency call came in 3:41 pm.

It took crews approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Most of the damage is believed to have taken place in the roof and attic areas.

No injuries have been reported. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

