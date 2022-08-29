1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program Accepting Applications

August 29, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Share
Plainfield Fire Ladder truck

Applications are being accepted for the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.  The program is designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not be able to afford.  Fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments may apply for up to 350-thousand-dollars in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks.

Popular Posts

1

Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
2

Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation
3

Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
4

IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
5

Suspect in Shorewood Bank Robbery Arrested

Recent Posts