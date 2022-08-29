Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program Accepting Applications
August 29, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Plainfield Fire Ladder truck
Applications are being accepted for the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program. The program is designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not be able to afford. Fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments may apply for up to 350-thousand-dollars in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks.