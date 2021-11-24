Fire Tuesday Evening At 100 Year Old Building In Lockport

Just days before Thanksgiving, a fire at an historic building in downtown Lockport. The fire started on the second floor of 1000 S. State Street on Tuesday evening. The age of the building, over 100 years old, made battling the blaze a little more complicated according to Lockport Fire Chief John O’Connor.
The cause of the blaze was an electrical fire. No reports of any injuries. The fire began on the second floor where the office unit is located and spread to an apartment on the third and up through the roof. The fist floor is vacant. The business is listed at Lockport #1 Driving School. There was no damage to neighboring buildings.