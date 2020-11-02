Fired Former Joliet Employee Could Get Major Severance Package If Approved By Council Tonight
File photo/Joliet City Council/eb
Joliet City Council will vote tonight on a severance package for the fired former interim city manager and corporation counsel Marty Shannahan.
Shannahan who was fired for “cause,” by former interim city manager Steve Jones, could get a severance agreement that would pay him $133,000 and give him health insurance for six months.
Shannahon has been receiving unemployment since his dismissal as City Attorney last May.
He also could get a $70 an hour fee if he is asked to help on any current city ligation that he was involved in while he was corporation counsel for the City of Joliet.
One city council member will not be at meeting tonight, Mike Turk, it’s expected that a majority of the vote is needed to approve the severance.
Shannahon is also a candidate for Joliet City Council in April of 2021.