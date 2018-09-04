Firefighters Used Ladders To Rescue Injured Man

One person was injured in a Tuesday morning apartment building fire in the 24000 block of Oak Street in downtown Plainfield. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:04 am. Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke coming from a 2nd floor apartment with a resident leaning out of the 2nd floor apartment window who had to be rescued by the firefighters according to Plainfield Fire Marshal Mary Kay Ludemann.

The fire was mostly contained to one apartment unit with smoke damage throughout the 2nd floor. This building has 3 apartments on the 2nd floor and 3 businesses on the 1st floor. Ludemann says businesses and tenants in the building will not be back allowed into the building until it is determined the building is structurally sound.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Protection District, Plainfield Police Department and the MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators. Assisting the Plainfield Fire Protection District on the scene were the following fire agencies: Bolingbrook, Lockport, Naperville and Oswego. Assisting the Plainfield Fire Protection District with station coverage during the fire were Aurora Township, Channahon, Romeoville and Troy.