Fireworks Tonight And Tomorrow Night

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre July 3rd Fireworks celebration. The fun begins at 6:00 PM! Live music on 2 stages. Pavilion north of Jefferson Street & parking lot along the river south of Jefferson Street. 9:30 PM – Fireworks over the river. Food vendors! Alcohol will be available to purchase – keep yours at home for later. Bring your lawn/bag chairs and blankets. No tents or grills. Free parking on streets surrounding park.

July 3rd, Independence Day with the Channahon Park District Staff at Ronald D. Lehman Community Park! Concert in the Park by Sundance 6-9:15 p.m. Fantastic Fireworks Show 9:15 p.m. ————

Plainfield Fireworks July 3 .The Plainfield Park District is partnering with the Village of Plainfield to host Plainfield’s Annual Fireworks Show set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., July 3 at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road in Plainfield.

The Village of Romeoville will be celebrating Independence Day on July 3 with three fireworks shows. To allow residents to view these from their neighborhoods, fireworks will be shot off in three separate locations starting at 9:30 pm, effectively tripling the number of pyrotechnics that are usually displayed.

The shows will be based from

Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Dr.)

Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Rd.)

Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Dr.)

The parking lots at these facilities will be closed on July 3 beginning at 9 a.m.

Choreographed music will be available on Star 96.7 FM Radio.

The Village of Mokena and the Mokena Community Park District invites the community to the expanded July 3 festival at Main Park.

Joliet Fireworks, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium for the City of Joliet’s 4th of July Fireworks! Alcohol and grilling are prohibited, and blankets are welcome, but lawn chairs and coolers are not.

The Village of Bolingbrook will be hosting their fireworks display on July 4, 2024. Head to Bolingbrook Golf Club starting at 3 p.m. for live music, food trucks, and festivities before the fireworks show that starts at dusk.