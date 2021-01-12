      Breaking News
First Chick-fil-A in Joliet Opens This Week

Nearly 2 years after WJOL first reported that a Chick-fil-A would be taking over the closed Lonestar Steakhouse on Route 30 in Joliet, the grand opening is happening. The fast food chain will open on Thursday, January 14th. There will be a double drive-thru and curbside pick-up.

Demolition and construction began this past summer. The Chick-fil-A located at 2705 Plainfield Road.

WJOL has learned that the fast-food chain will not use all of the property they purchased.  Once the restaurant is opened the west side of the fast food chain will be used for additional retail space.

