First Female Judge In Will County Has Passed Away

The first female Associate Judge appointed to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit in Will County has died at the age of 75. Judge Kathleen Kallan is being remembered a trail blazer who was incredibly smart according to Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Read her obituary below.

The Honorable Kathleen Glenney Kallan

Age 75, of Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, 2024.

Born on April 23, 1949, in Joliet, she was a cherished daughter of William Martin and Margaret Theresa (Carey) Glenney.

Kathleen’s early life was rooted in Wilmington, Illinois, where she attended St. Rose Parochial School before graduating from St. Francis Academy in Joliet with the Class of 1967. She pursued her passion for literature at Mundelein College in Chicago, earning a Bachelor of Arts with minors in Education and Philosophy. Kathleen’s thirst for knowledge led her to Loyola University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctorate in 1975. That same year, she was admitted to both the Illinois Bar and the U.S. District Court (N.D.,IL), marking the beginning of an illustrious legal career.

Kathleen’s professional journey began in the classroom at St. Francis Academy, where she taught from 1969 until 1973. Upon completing her law degree, she became a partner at Kallan and Kallan Law Firm in Joliet in 1976. She also served as an Assistant Public Defender in Will County, where she made significant contributions to the juvenile and felony divisions. In addition to serving the Public Defenders office, Kathleen also was a successful attorney in private practice with her law partner William McSherry at Kallan and McSherry Law Firm in Joliet from 1981-1990.

In 1990, Kathleen broke barriers by becoming the first female Associate Judge appointed to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit in Will County. Her 16-year tenure was distinguished by her compassionate and fair oversight of the Family Division, where she presided over dissolution of marriage and custody trials, as well as cases of paternity and support. Kathleen also served in various other capacities, including misdemeanor jury trials, civil jury cases, and bond court.

After retiring from the bench in 2006, Kathleen continued to serve her community as an Ethics Advisor for Will County until 2020. Her dedication to ethical governance was evident in her development of training materials and programs that guided countless officials and employees in upholding the highest standards of conduct.

Kathleen’s impact extended beyond the courtroom. She was a trailblazer for women in law, an honor recognized by the Zonta Club of Joliet Area in 2009 when she was named Woman of Distinction. Her commitment to improving the status of women and girls, coupled with her remarkable leadership, left a lasting legacy in her community.

A woman of many talents, Kathleen was an accomplished musician, painter, and avid traveler. She was a voracious reader with a deep appreciation for the arts, holding memberships at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Field Museum, and supporting local initiatives like the Friends of Community Public Art in Joliet.

Gone from our sight, The Honorable Judge Kathleen Kallan leaves behind a legacy defined by her exceptional moral compass and an unwavering commitment to justice. Her decades of service on the bench were marked by integrity, fairness, and compassion, qualities that touched the lives of countless individuals and left an indelible mark on the legal community. Judge Kallan’s dedication to upholding the law with empathy and strength set a standard of excellence that will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps.

Survivors include her son, Adam Kallan (Tricia McKay); granddaughter, Kathleen James Kallan; grandson, Aiden Kupsche; sister, Margaret (Dennis) Rodeghero; nieces: Christine (Darin) Smith, Theresa Deneau and Judy (Roy) Torrance; nephews: Michael (Mindy) Rodeghero, David Deneau and William Deneau, and well loved cousins on both the Glenney and Cremeens sides of the family, as well as her former husband and the father of her son, Dan Kallan.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Glenney; sister, Mary Deneau, brother Edward Glenney, beloved aunt, Helen Cremeens; uncle, Clarence “Bus” Cremeens and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Friday, August 16, 2024 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Kathleen’s Life will follow on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, where Kathleen will be laid to rest with her parents in the family lot.

Pallbearers will be: Adam Kallan, Michael Rodeghero, Mark Rodeghero, Max Rodeghero, Nikolai Talerico and David Deneau.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kathleen’s memory to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union)

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)