First Female Speaker of Will County Board Elected

Will County Board member Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet) was sworn in on Monday as the first-ever female Speaker of the Will County Board. Winfrey was elected to the top post Monday and will serve as the chief officer of the 26 member body. Winfrey was first elected to the county board in 2009. She is a long-time resident of the city of Joliet and she attended Joliet public schools. Assisting Winfrey as majority leader will be Mark Ferry (D- Plainfield). Mike Fricilone (R-Homer Glen) was selected by the Republicans to lead the minority caucus. Winfrey attended Joliet public schools and did her undergraduate work at Lewis University. She received a master of science at American University in Washington, D. C., and conducted her post grad work at Gestalt Institute of Cleveland at Case Western Reserve. Six other newly elected board members were also sworn into office Monday including : Julie Berkowicz of Naperville, Mimi Cowan of Naperville, Amanda Koch of Frankfort, Meta Mueller of Aurora, Joe Van Duyne of Wilmington, and Rachel Ventura of Joliet.