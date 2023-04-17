First Fire Crews Arrive Within 2 Minutes of a Call

Joliet Fire Department responds within two minutes to an early morning house fire on Saturday, April 15th.

At 5:12am on April 15th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 408 Whitney Avenue for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 2 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a 2-story single family dwelling. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the second floor. All residents were able to get

out of the building. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 5:58am.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.