First Joliet Public Schools District 86 Chat With Superintendent For This School Year

Community members are invited to visit with Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse at four Superintendent Chats scheduled for the 2018-2019 school year. The first event will take place on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Gompers Junior High School from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to talk with the superintendent and principals from Gompers Junior High, A.O. Marshall Elementary, Sator Sanchez Elementary, and Isaac Singleton Elementary Schools in an informal setting.

Gompers is located on the corner of Briggs Street and Copperfield Avenue. Please enter the school from the Briggs Street entrance.

A second District 86 Superintendent Chat is scheduled for January 26, 2019 at Dirksen Junior High School, 203 S. Midland Avenue, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Dr. Rouse will be joined by principals from Dirksen Junior High, Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Pershing Elementary, and Lynne Thigpen Elementary Schools. Two additional Superintendent Chats will take place in the Spring of 2019. People may stop by anytime during these events; registration is not required.