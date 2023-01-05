1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

First Lady To Have Lesion Removed From Above Right Eye

January 4, 2023 6:45PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, says the first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from 71-year-old during what O’Connor describes as a “common outpatient procedure,” and that it be examined “in an abundance of caution.”

 

