First Midwest Bank Name Dropped In Merger With Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ: FMBI), jointly announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction with a total market value of $6.5 billion to create a premier Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets.
With nearly 270 combined years of service and a shared commitment to Midwestern values, Old National and First Midwest are two organizations driven by a customer-centric approach to banking, an unwavering commitment to community and a strong focus on corporate social responsibility, making the combined entity the premier choice for employees, clients and shareholders.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, former First Midwest stockholders are expected to collectively represent approximately 44% of the combined company. The new organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names, with dual headquarters in Evansville, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois. Michael Scudder, Chairman and CEO of First Midwest Bancorp, will serve as the Executive Chairman and Jim Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp, will maintain his role as CEO.