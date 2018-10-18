First Night Of “Witches Night Out” A Success
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 6:35 AM
Witches Night Out at Jacob Henry Mansion/2018/md

The first night of “Witches Night Out” is really the second night and it was a success. The 9th annual “Witches Night Out” has become one of Will County’s premier fundraising events. Last month, tickets were sold out in minutes for Thursday, October 18th. Organizers added a second night of Wednesday, October 17th and it too sold out. The weather co-operated and it was fun night filled with music, food, drinks and shopping.

Women owned businesses sell soaps, artsy crafts, clothes and more at the Jacob Henry Mansion.

The fundraiser benefits services that support women and children including Guardian Angel Community Services, CASA of Will County, Stepping Stones Treatment Center, Will County Habitat for Humanity.

 

