First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Gets FDA Approval

July 13, 2023 11:26AM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription.

Previously all birth control pills required a doctor’s note.

Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S. Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access.

They note that young women and those from low-income and minority backgrounds face extra hurdles getting a prescription.

