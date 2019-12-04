First Sign Of A Problem: Men Wear Full Ski Masks In 50-Degree Weather
Will County Sheriff’s detectives, along with Frankfort Police detectives, are continuing their investigation into the two aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery incidents that occurred on November 16th in Frankfort and November 29th in unincorporated New Lenox. Sheriff’s detectives are currently working with multiple agencies in order to identify and apprehend those involved in these crimes.
Attached are two photos of suspects who detectives believe were involved in the New Lenox incident. Will County Sheriff’s office believe the suspects entered the stores, on a 50-degree day, with full ski masks, layers of winter clothing and coats with hoods up and winter hats on; one suspect was wearing a winter glove. The suspects also had bright yellow/orange construction-type vests on. The suspects entered the stores and while at the self-checkout line, made multiple small purchases such as a candy bar, then would get cash back in $100 or $50 increments with each purchase using the victims’ bankcards. This occurred in at least three stores. Additional video surveillance footage is being sought.
Will County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for any information in assisting them to identify the subjects. In one of the photos, the suspect is wearing a black and white plaid winter hat with earflaps. Detectives are hoping this will assist the public in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 815-727-8574.