First Snowfall Heavy At Times But Gone Later Today
Prepare for snow to impact travel during Tuesday’s morning commute, especially in interior northern Illinois. Allow for extra travel time. Though some areas had light snow accumulations back in late October, Tuesday morning we will have the first widespread 1”+ snow of the season for portions of the area. In Joliet at about 4:30 a.m., big fat snowflakes were falling. The snow will come down at a moderate to even briefly heavy clip during the Tuesday morning commute, which will cause travel impacts and delays due to low visibility and slush on some roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. CST for Kane, McHenry, DeKalb, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Lee Counties. Higher travel impacts are expected in the advisory area due to slightly colder temperatures which should allow for snow to accumulate on more roads, along with the period of poor visibility from the heavier snow rates.
The snow will change to rain from southwest to northeast from the mid to late morning through early afternoon.
It will all be gone by 4pm!