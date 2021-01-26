First Snowstorm Of The Season Closing Wilmington School District Today
Snowy night/md
Snow showers are expected today in Chicagoland. The national weather service says steady snow and difficult travel conditions are likely. Up to eight inches is possible in some areas. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. for much of the region. Northeast winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour will lead to blowing snow and periods of low visibility. Hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible due to the combined effects of the wet, heavy snow and gusty winds.
Wilmington Community School District 209C is closed today but will be in E-learning today.